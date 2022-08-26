US, China reach deal in dispute over Chinese company audits
By MARCY GORDON and JOE MCDONALD
AP Business Writers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and China have reached a preliminary agreement to allow U.S. regulators to inspect the audits of China-based companies whose stocks are traded on U.S. exchanges. In a long-festering dispute, U.S. regulators have threatened to boot a number of Chinese companies off U.S. exchanges if China didn’t permit inspections. The deal was announced Friday. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said “The proof will be in the pudding.” If it does work out, the agreement means U.S. investors could maintain access to shares of important Chinese companies while at the same time being protected by the integrity of the companies’ audits.