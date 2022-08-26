Michigan Chipotle store’s workers unionize, a 1st for chain

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A union says workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain’s 3,000 locations to do so. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing, Michigan, “voted overwhelmingly” Thursday to form a union with the Teamsters. The union says the workers “are forming a union to improve their work schedules, increase wages, and gain the respect from management that they’ve rightfully earned.” Chipotle, based in Newport Beach, California, said Friday that it is “disappointed” the store’s employees “chose to have a third party speak on their behalf.” The Lansing store’s vote to unionize comes amid a broader unionization push across the country.

