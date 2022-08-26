Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, according to a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The Commerce Department reported Friday that consumer prices were up 6.3% in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8% in June, biggest jump since 1982. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June. So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.6% last month from a year earlier, Commerce said. Inflation started rising sharply in the spring of 2021 as the economy rebounded with surprising speed from the short but devastating coronavirus recession a year earlier

