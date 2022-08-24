Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal watchdog says former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut. A report released Wednesday by Inspector General Mark Greenblatt said Zinke, now the Republican nominee for a House seat in western Montana, made statements to investigators “with the overall intent to mislead them.” Zinke’s attorney said the finding that Zinke and his former chief of staff “did not comply with their duty of candor” in answering questions was “wrong and without merit.”

