Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation

SYDNEY (AP) — Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s son filed a statement of claim Tuesday after Crikey publisher Private Media’s chairman Eric Beecher and managing editor Peter Fray put their names to media ads inviting Lachlan Murdoch to sue. Murdoch claims he was defamed by a column about the U.S. congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Crickey said it welcomed the suit and would not be silenced. No court hearing date has yet been set. Murdoch has not proposed a monetary sum should he win damages in court.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.