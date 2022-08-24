Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have launched what they say is the world’s first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains. They will replace 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony. The 14 trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity that powers the engines. The German government has backed expanding the use of hydrogen as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. The trains manufactured by French company Alstom are operated by regional rail company LNVG. By using hydrogen produced with renewable energy the trains will save 1.6 million liters of diesel fuel a year. German specialty gas company Linde plans to manufacture the hydrogen locally using renewable energy within three years.

