Lebanese navy tries to recover bodies after April sinking

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — The Lebanese navy is using a submarine to try and recover about 30 bodies trapped inside a ship that sunk four months ago with about 80 migrants on board off the Lebanese city of Tripoli. Hussein Dinnawi was among a handful of survivors who watched the attempt on Monday, hoping the sailors would retrieve the body of his wife Samar. But the attempt failed because of high tide, with the navy saying it would try again at a later date. Bodies of seven migrants who drowned were recovered shortly after the sinking and 48 were rescued. Survivors accuse the army of sinking the ship, but the army claims the boat crashed into them.

