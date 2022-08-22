Skip to Content
Warren Buffett’s company likely to keep buying Occidental

By JOSH FUNK
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company now has clearance to boost its current 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum up to 50% of the oil producer, but it’s not immediately clear how many more shares Berkshire Hathaway plans to buy. Occidental shares soared nearly 12% Friday after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revealed that it had approved the purchases, but the stock gave up some of those gains Monday to trade just below $70 after speculation that Berkshire might try to buy the entire company cooled. Analysts that follow Berkshire expect Buffett to buy more Occidental shares once the price falls below $60 again.

