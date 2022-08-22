Hungary’s govt launches investigation against second airline

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has ordered an investigation of domestic low-cost carrier Wizz Air over what it calls possible breaches of consumer protection laws. It is the second such investigation launched against an airline since June. The probe, ordered by Hungary’s Ministry of Justice, comes after the ministry says it received an increase in complaints against the Budapest-based airline over its failure to provide information and assistance to customers in the case of delayed or cancelled flights. Earlier this month, Hungary accused budget carrier Ryanair of consumer protection violations and fined it more than three-quarters of a million euros.

