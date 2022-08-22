Germany’s Scholz in Canada to diversify energy supply

TORONTO (AP) — German leader Olaf Scholz says he’s working as fast as he can to reduce Germany’s dependence on Russia for energy, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a business case is needed to send gas from Canada to Europe. Scholz is in Canada this week to sign a deal for Canada to supply clean hydrogen to Germany. Scholz says Germany would like to be a partner of Canada in the export of green hydrogen, but in the meantime natural gas will be needed. Trudeau played down the likelihood of direct gas exports to Germany due to logistical constraints and costs.

