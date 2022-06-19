New US Lego factory raises concerns about North American HQ

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut say the decision of Lego Group to build a new factory in Virginia won’t affect the company’s North American headquarters in Enfield, but industry watchers say there could be cause for concern. The Denmark-based global toymaker announced last week it plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond. Gov. Ned Lamont’s office tells Hearst Connecticut Media that the company has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its presence in the state. But some experts say it’s not necessarily a good sign that the state wasn’t chosen.