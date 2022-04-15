Climate activists block London bridges, UK oil terminals

LONDON (AP) — Climate-change protesters have snarled traffic by blocking four London bridges. Cars and red double-decker buses backed up along roads as hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists occupied London’s Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments. The Metropolitan Police force said “pockets of protest” were causing delays and disruption across central London. Elsewhere, activists continued weeks of demonstrations targeting oil terminals across Britain. More than 600 people have been arrested over the past two weeks after environmental activists climbed atop tankers and blocked roads at oil depots. On Friday the government praised oil companies for obtaining court orders to stop the demonstrators.