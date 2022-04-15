AP Source: Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

A person with knowledge of the process says a Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor. The buyout by Investcorp could see the Serie A leader sold for around 1 billion euros, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details of the exclusive talks which began this month. The U.S.-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018.