UnitedHealth tops Q1 forecasts, raises 2022 outlook

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

UnitedHealth Group delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and raised its 2022 forecast, as growth in Medicare Advantage coverage and care delivery once again helped the health care giant. The nation’s largest health insurance provider said enrollment in its Medicare Advantage plans grew nearly 9% to about 6.9 million people. The company also booked growth in other government-funded coverage while its larger commercial enrollment stayed nearly flat. Aside from providing insurance, UnitedHealth also runs an Optum segment that provides care and manages pharmacy benefits for millions of people. First-quarter operating earnings grew 20% to $3.2 billion for that segment.