Store owner to be returned to California in girl’s shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Southern California shoe store owner accused of mistakenly shooting and wounding a 9-year-old girl when he opened fire at shoplifters has agreed to be returned from Nevada to face charges. Police have said Marqel Cockrell fled the state in his car after the girl was hit by bullets on Tuesday as she waited to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny in the city of Victorville. The girl was identified by relatives as Ava Chruniak and her grandmother said one bullet fractured an arm. Cockrell had no attorney at court hearing Thursday and records don’t indicate if he has one who could speak on his behalf.