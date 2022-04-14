Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says the military’s laser defense system has successfully intercepted drones, mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests. Benny Gantz and other government and defense industry officials said on Thursday that the Israel-made laser system, designed to be used in addition to the costly Iron Dome against attacks, is less expensive. Officials said the plan is to station laser transmitters around Israel’s borders over the next decade. The announcement comes near the anniversary of the 11-day Israel-Gaza war in May and sends a message to archenemy Iran. Israel says the Iron Dome, partly underwritten by the United States, is highly effective but more costly than the laser system.