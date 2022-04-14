Ex-ski resort exec faces sentencing in failed visa plan case

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

The first of four men accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program is facing sentencing. Seventy-three-year-old William Stenger, the former president of the Jay Peak ski resort, pleaded guilty last August to providing false documents. Nine fraud charges were dropped. Federal prosecutors have requested a five-year sentence, the maximum under the plea deal, while Stenger’s lawyers have asked for a sentence of home confinement.