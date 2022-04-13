Yellen: Nations flouting Russia sanctions face consequences

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that countries that undermine the sanctions the United States and its allies have imposed on Russia will face consequences. Yellen says in prepared remarks to be delivered at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Wednesday that the coalition of sanctioning countries “will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions.” Yellen leaves open the question of what the consequences could be but says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “redrawn the contours” of the global economy and the “conception of international cooperation going forward.” There aren’t any countries yet subverting the sanctions. But there are fears among the allies that China could do so.