US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Multiple U.S. government agencies have issued a joint alert announcing the discovery of malicious cyber tools capable of gaining “full system access” to multiple industrial control systems. They don’t say who developed the malware. But their private sector cybersecurity partners said Wednesday that the evidence suggests Russia is behind the tools and that they were configured for initially targeting liquid natural gas and electric power sites in North America. The private cybersecurity officials said the tools were discovered before they could be deployed, making this a big win for cyber defenders.