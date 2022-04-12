Toyota unveils first electric vehicle since RAV4 EV in 2014

DETROIT (AP) — The top-selling automaker in the U.S. is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years. Toyota on Tuesday unveiled the battery-powered bZ4X small SUV, which starts at $42,000 and can go up to 252 miles (406 kilometers) per charge. The bZ4X will be sold globally. It adds to the 38 electric vehicle models now on sale in the U.S., with more than 120 expected by 2025. S&P Global Mobility analyst Stephanie Brinley says the bZ4X is important because it’s from a trusted brand that will convince some buyers to make the switch from internal combustion engines. The bZ4X looks similar to and is slightly longer and wider than Toyota’s RAV4, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck. It is Toyota’s first EV since 2014.