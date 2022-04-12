Germany’s Bosch buys British automated driving startup Five

BERLIN (AP) — German auto parts and technology company Bosch says it is buying Five, a British automated driving startup, for an undisclosed amount. Bosch said Five, which is based in Cambridge and employs 140 people at six locations in the U.K., currently focuses on a cloud-based development and testing platform for the software used in self-driving cars. A Bosch director says it wants Five “to give an extra boost to our work in software development for safe automated driving, and offer our customers European-made technology.” Bosch said in a statement that Five ”gave preference to Bosch over other takeover bidders,” which it didn’t identify, and that the agreement was signed at the beginning of April.