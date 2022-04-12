Geopolitics leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders

By The Associated Press

Boeing says global geopolitical concerns are a big reason why it is dropping more than 100 planes from its backlog of pending orders. The company said Tuesday that it cut its backlog by 141 planes, and about two-thirds of those are for what it termed geopolitical considerations including sanctions. The United States and allies have imposed broad sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine, including a ban on aircraft sales to Russia. Boeing didn’t give details. But the company previously indicated that it had undelivered orders for 34 planes with Russian carriers Utair and Volga-Dnepr and seven with SkyUp Airlines of Ukraine.