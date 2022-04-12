Far-right Le Pen campaigns as French ‘voice of the people’

ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

VERNON, France (AP) — Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is envisioning a France with the people’s voices at the center of the political process if she gets elected president in 12 days. Le Pen will face centrist President Emmanuel Macron in a presidential runoff on April 24. He placed first and Le Pen second in Sunday’s first-round vote that eliminated 10 other candidates. Both Macron and Le Pen are campaigning vigorously to win the election. Le Pen is proposing that French voters get access to having referendums on key issues. If the far-right Le Pen does win this election, it could upend France’s system of governance and the dynamics of the European Union.