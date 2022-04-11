Seoul: North Korea destroying S. Korean-owned golf course

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul says North Korea is destroying a South Korean-owned golf course at a scenic mountain resort in the second confirmed case of South Korean assets being eliminated in the area that was once a symbol of inter-Korean cooperation. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Tuesday it has confirmed North Korea is demolishing the golf resort in addition to a South Korean-owned floating hotel there. The ministry said it strongly urged North Korea to stop destroying the South Korean facilities. The two Koreas ran a tour program for about 10 years where South Korean tourists could stay at the scenic mountain and coastal area in North Korea. The project was a rare source of foreign currency for the impoverished North until it was halted.