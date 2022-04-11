North Macedonia: Teachers strike as power, food prices soar

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — State kindergarten and primary school teachers in North Macedonia have started an open-ended strike, seeking substantial pay rises amid a cost of living crisis. The teachers’ union is pressing the government for annual salary increases over the next two years which would roughly take their average monthly salary from 400 euros now to about 700 euros ($436 to 760) in 2024. The center-left government has ruled out any new salary increase for teachers this year. Annual inflation in North Macedonia increased for the ninth straight month in March to reach a 14-year high of 8,8%, from 7,6% in February. Education Minister Jeton Shaqiri urged the teachers’ union to join in urgent talks to seek a compromise.