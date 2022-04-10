India extends COVID-19 boosters to all adults; some must pay

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has begun giving COVID-19 vaccine boosters to all adults but is limiting free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people older than 60. India’s Health Ministry says the doses will be available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, and those outside the two priority categories will need to pay for the shots at private facilities. India has given at least one vaccine dose to 96% of people aged 15 years and older, while about 83% have received both shots. The AstraZeneca vaccine accounts for nearly 90% of all doses administered in India. The Serum Institute has cut the price from $7.90 a dose to $2.96 for private hospitals.