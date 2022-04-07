Meta: Russian invasion driving more disinformation online

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

A report from Facebook owner Meta finds a big jump this year in disinformation and propaganda linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company, which also owns Instagram, says its review also has found an increase in domestic disinformation and propaganda in countries around the world, suggesting that the tactics pioneered by foreign intelligence organizations are now being used more widely for political and financial motives. Meta says it’s trying to stay one step ahead of groups trying to exploit its site, but executives at the company acknowledge their adversaries are adapting, too.