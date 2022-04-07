EU approves Bulgaria’s post-pandemic recovery fund plan

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Brussels has given the green light to Bulgaria’s European Union-funded recovery and sustainability plan. The Balkan country is among the last EU members to get formal approval from Brussels for its plan under the bloc’s €800 billion post-pandemic rescue fund, due to months of political turmoil and several inconclusive elections. Von der Leyen said Thursday’s approval marks “an important milestone towards the disbursement … of 6.3 billion euros (US$6.9 billion) over the next years.” The Commission’s positive assessment clears the way for the Council of the EU to approve the funding within the next four weeks.