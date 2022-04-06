EXPLAINER: Biden extends student loan freeze through August

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

The Biden administration has announced that federal student loan payments will remain paused through Aug. 31, extending a freeze that began in 2020 but was set to end after this month. The action is meant to help millions of borrowers regain financial footing before they’re back on the hook for payments. The moratorium applies to all federal student loans held by the U.S. Education Department. It does not apply to most loans held by private banks, schools or other institutions. In addition to the loan pause, the Biden administration has been working to revamp certain programs that let borrowers get debt erased. But there’s been no action toward wider student debt forgiveness.