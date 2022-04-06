Chanel restricts sales to Russians abroad amid Ukraine war

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Luxury fashion brand Chanel says it will stop selling its clothes, perfumes and other luxury goods to Russian customers abroad if they plan to take the products back to the country. Some are calling the move a bold response to the invasion of Ukraine, while others say it goes too far. It comes after the French fashion house shuttered its boutiques in Russia. Chanel says this step is simply complying with Western trade sanctions that prohibit transactions with designated individuals. Some Russian social media influencers say they’re being asked for identification and denied the ability to buy goods at Chanel boutiques from Paris to the United Arab Emirates.