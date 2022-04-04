Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:39 AM

Late frost ices over French vineyards, threatens fruit crops

yonkershonda.com / CC BY-SA 2.0

By THIBAULT CAMUS
Associated Press

CHABLIS, France (AP) — French vintners are lighting candles to thaw their grapevines to save them from a late frost following a mild winter. The temperature swing is threatening fruit crops in multiple countries in western Europe. Ice coated vines as towns like Chablis in Burgundy woke Monday to temperatures of minus 5 C (23 F). Vintners and other fruit growers are particularly worried because the vines had already started budding amid a late winter warm spell. That could disrupt the whole growing season. A similar phenomenon happened last year, and scientists later found that the damaging 2021 frost was made more likely by climate change.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content