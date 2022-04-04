Kimberly Palmer: Spring-clean finances with some automation

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

Automating bill payments and savings deposits can save time, but it can also cause problems if you forget to monitor transfers or prepare for a large withdrawal. Before automating money tasks, financial experts suggest reviewing your cash flow to know exactly when funds come in and go out. Start by automating only those bills that stay the same each month. You can then also automate saving for retirement or other big financial goals. Be sure to check in regularly so you can respond quickly if anything goes awry. And ultimately, make adjustments in response to any life changes, such as income fluctuations.