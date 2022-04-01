Asian shares slip as Japan ‘tankan’ shows weaker outlook

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen as a resurgence of Russian attacks dashed hopes for any quick end to the war in Ukraine. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong but surged in Shanghai. A closely watched quarterly gauge of business sentiment in Japan called the “tankan,” carried out by the Bank of Japan, found the benchmark indicator for large manufacturers dropped for the first time in seven quarters. Shares in electronics and energy giant Toshiba jumped nearly 7% on news Bain Capital might acquire the company and take it private. Toshiba said it was not involved in such talks.