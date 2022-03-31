WVU nonprofit arm takes over shuttered plant, tenants sought

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The ownership of a shuttered pharmaceutical plant in West Virginia has been transferred with the goal of finding new tenants. A nonprofit arm of West Virginia University took control of the facility Thursday. It formerly was owned by Viatris. The generic drug maker laid off 1,500 workers at the plant while maintaining research and development operations in Morgantown. WVU officials say they hope to get other businesses to move into the facility that was once operated by general drug maker Mylan. Mylan merged with Upjohn in 2020 to form Viatris. As part of the transfer agreement, WVU also will offer former Mylan workers a tuition-free education.