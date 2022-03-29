UK police fine 20 people over ‘partygate’ virus scandal

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are fining 20 people over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff during coronavirus lockdowns. The Metropolitan Police force said it would not identify the recipients of the fixed penalty notices, though Johnson’s office has said it will reveal if he gets one. Dozens of politicians and officials have been investigated over allegations that the government flouted the coronavirus social gathering rules that it imposed on the country during the pandemic. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing. But he is alleged to have been at several of the events that are being investigated by the police. Opponents and some members of the governing Conservative Party have said that Johnson should resign if he is fined.