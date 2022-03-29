New York AG asks appeals court to enforce Trump subpoena

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is asking a state appeals court to uphold a lower court ruling requiring former President Donald Trump to answer questions under oath after a civil investigation into his business practices uncovered evidence that he may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on financial statements for more than a decade. In papers filed late Monday, Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it has every right to question Trump, who is appealing the lower court ruling, as it seeks to determine whether the misrepresented values shown to lenders, taxing authorities and other business interests constituted fraud and, if so, who committed that fraud.