China’s Afghan ambitions on show at multinational meetings

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ambitions for Afghanistan’s stability and economic development under the Taliban will be seen at meetings it is hosting starting Wednesday. Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are also expected to send representatives. Foreign Minister Wang Yi will represent China and Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, will do so for Afghanistan. China hasn’t recognized Afghanistan’s new hard-line government but has refrained from harshly criticizing it. A U.S. special representative will be attending some of the talks, and the State Department says the participants agree on the need for the Taliban to build a truly inclusive government, not provide a safe haven for terrorism and respect human rights.