Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine is running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat. The daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies officially filed her candidacy for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat Monday. Busch Valentine’s entrance to the race comes days after Republican candidate Eric Greitens was accused of physically assaulting members of his family. The allegations against Greitens have added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate a damaged candidate who risks losing the otherwise safe Republican seat to a Democrat. Former state Sen. Scott Sifton is dropping out of the Democratic primary and endorsing Busch Valentine.