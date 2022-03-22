Ukraine war imperils wheat, but farmers in no rush to pivot

By AYA BATRAWY, STEVE KARNOWSKI and ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Farmers worldwide are weighing whether to change their planting patterns and grow more wheat this spring as Russia’s war in Ukraine has choked off or thrown into question grain supplies from a region known as “the breadbasket of the world.” Countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa rely on those supplies to feed millions of people who subsist on subsidized bread and bargain noodles. Major grain producers like the United States, Canada, France, Australia and Argentina are being closely watched to see if they can quickly ramp up production. But farmers there are facing the prospect of another year of drought, climbing fuel and fertilizer costs, and supply chain disruptions.