AP National Business
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday and oil prices eased as investors remained focused on the outlook for inflation. Banks helped drive the gains, along with technology and retailer stocks. Energy stocks slipped as oil prices fell. Bond yields continued to rise a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, if it needed to.

Associated Press

