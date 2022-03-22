Skip to Content
Elizabeth Holmes looms over trial of former lover, partner

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Although not in the courtroom, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes loomed over the opening day of a trial that will determine whether her jilted lover and former business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was her partner in crime. In opening statements Tuesday, a federal prosecutor depicted Balwani as an instrumental accomplice who helped Holmes pull off a huge scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani’s lawyer countered by casting Balwani as a savvy and well-meaning executive who poured millions of his own dollars into Theranos because he so fervently believed the Silicon Valley company would revolutionize health care. 

