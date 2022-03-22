Construction of Amazon’s new Africa HQ halted by court

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has suspended construction work on a huge new business park that will house Amazon’s Africa headquarters in Cape Town after a challenge by Indigenous groups. The groups say the development will spoil an area that’s sacred to them. The First Nations Indigenous people are recognized as the first inhabitants of South Africa and have been working for years to permanently stop the $300 million River Club project. The project is set to put offices, shopping malls and housing on more than 37 acres of land that currently includes a wetlands area and a point where two rivers meet. Developers and city officials say Amazon is to be the main tenant.