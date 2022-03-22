Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says President Joe Biden plans to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday while in Brussels. Biden will be there for meetings with NATO and European allies. Biden is also expected to underscore efforts to enforce the avalanche of existing sanctions already announced by the U.S. and allies. Biden is travelling to Brussels and Poland, which has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled since the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia. Biden is looking to press for continued unity among Western allies as Russia presses on with its brutal invasion of Ukraine.