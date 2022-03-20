Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disney has closed as the city tries to control its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure. Meanwhile, the cities of Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began more citywide virus testing following a surge in infections. Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home. China’s case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.