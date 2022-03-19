Bulgaria protests decision to free ex-PM with no charges

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A prosecutor’s decision to release Bulgarian ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov from custody without pressing any corruption charges against him prompted sharp criticism Saturday from Bulgaria’s government. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said at a late-night briefing that authorities were facing “just the next sabotage on the part of the prosecution headed by (Chief Prosecutor) Ivan Geshev.” The angry reaction came after the prosecution announced that it had found procedural flaws and Borissov’s detention could not be extended due to lack of evidence. Police had detained Borissov, 62, on Thursday for 24 hours for an initial probe into allegations of extortion. He was taken into custody along with a former finance minister and a media adviser. All were released without charge.