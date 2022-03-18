UN food agency official alarmed by Afghan food, fuel prices

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An official with the U.N. food agency says that with Russia’s war in Ukraine taking an increasing toll on the global economy, the ripples of that conflict will further increase food and fuel prices in the desperately poor Afghanistan. Afghanistan has been sinking deeper into poverty and economic crisis since the Taliban takeover and as many as 95% of the country’s 38 million people don’t have enough to eat or money to buy the food. Shelley Thakral from the World Food Program cautioned on Friday that for Afghanistan and other hunger spots across the world, the worrying thing is “the rise in food and fuel prices.”