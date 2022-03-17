Pressure mounts for multinationals in Russia to leave

By TALI ARBEL

AP Business Writer

As the war in Ukraine drags on, international companies still in Russia are coming under increasing pressure to leave. Some seem to be determined to stay on. Some say they are reconsidering or trying to figure out an exit. Some aren’t speaking at all, a testament to the fraught nature of the situation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is appealing to Western leaders and lawmakers, stepping up the country’s pleas to pressure companies to exit Russia. The U.S. and its allies have already put a slew of sanctions in place aimed at crippling the Russian economy.