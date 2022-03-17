Advocates hope to stop sale of Boy Scout camp to developer

By SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

Conservationists in Connecticut are hoping a last-minute deal can be reached to protect a sprawling 252-acre camp owned by a regional council of Boy Scouts. They want to prevent the picturesque property that’s been a summer destination for generations of families from being sold to a private developer. The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit land conservation organization, has offered the Connecticut Yankee Council of Boy Scouts $2.4 million, the assessed value of the Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth. But the group’s bid is currently well below that of the developer, who has offered nearly twice that amount. The Boy Scouts set a March 31 deadline for offers.