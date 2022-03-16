UK prime minister in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the Gulf for meetings in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia aimed at easing skyrocketing gasoline prices as the West grapples with economic headwinds from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Johnson will be seeking greater investments in the U.K.’s renewable energy transition and ways to secure more oil to lessen British dependence on Russian energy supplies. His visit, though, is also about pressing these two major OPEC producers to pump more oil to ease prices, now hovering around $100 a barrel. Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are benefiting richly from high energy prices. Boris stressed the U.K. needs energy independence from Russia.