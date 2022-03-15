How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid. The wilder action was in oil and Asian stock markets, where tighter anti-COVID measures in China are raising worries. Oil tumbled more than 6%, and a barrel of U.S. crude fell below $97. Stocks in Hong Kong sank more than 5% for a second straight day. Treasury yields were mixed as the Federal Reserve began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on rates.